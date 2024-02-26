NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $237.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after acquiring an additional 91,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,529,129,000 after acquiring an additional 118,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $963,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,703 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $238.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $242.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

