O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,711 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MMC opened at $203.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $204.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

