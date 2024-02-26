O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of COF opened at $135.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

