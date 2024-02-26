O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $11.79 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,255 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $64.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.30.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $2.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

