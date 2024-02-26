O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,886 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines stock opened at $185.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

