Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.00

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.73), with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.75).

Octopus AIM VCT Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.66. The firm has a market cap of £103.59 million, a P/E ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

