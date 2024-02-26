ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

OKE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

OKE opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $73.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 780,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

