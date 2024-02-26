ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09, RTT News reports. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. ONEOK updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-$5.14 EPS.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,577. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ONEOK by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 540.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

