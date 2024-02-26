ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-$5.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.91. 3,661,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,577. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $73.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,676,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,892,714,000 after buying an additional 10,439,896 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,536,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ONEOK by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,978,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,816,000 after buying an additional 1,574,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.