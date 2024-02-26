Onex (TSE:ONEX) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$115.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ONEX. CIBC boosted their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Onex from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Onex from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Onex stock traded down C$2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$99.70. The stock had a trading volume of 93,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,154. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$88.46. Onex has a 52 week low of C$58.71 and a 52 week high of C$107.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

