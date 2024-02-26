Onex (TSE:ONEX) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$115.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ONEX. CIBC boosted their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Onex from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Onex from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Report on Onex
Onex Stock Down 2.1 %
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Onex
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.