Operose Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 412.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIN opened at $447.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $322.61 and a 12-month high of $448.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $413.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

