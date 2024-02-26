Operose Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Operose Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,258 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

