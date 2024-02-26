Operose Advisors LLC Has $147,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NULV. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,149,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NULV opened at $37.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.