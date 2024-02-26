Operose Advisors LLC Has $147,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NULV. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,149,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NULV opened at $37.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.