Operose Advisors LLC Takes $181,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $237.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $237.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. IDEX’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

