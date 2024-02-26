Operose Advisors LLC Takes $186,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,737,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $437.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.32. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.06 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total value of $2,658,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $9,575,155. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

