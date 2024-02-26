Oppenheimer Raises Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $242.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $188.67 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $78.24 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average of $145.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $91,288,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

