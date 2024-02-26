Oppenheimer Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $712.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $678.00 to $712.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $633.29.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $659.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.48. Intuit has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $668.24. The company has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

