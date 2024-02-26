Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAKE. Barclays upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.85 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $59,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

