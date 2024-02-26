Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.37.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.8 %

JACK opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $157,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,918,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $815,558. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 777.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 202,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,529,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

