Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

