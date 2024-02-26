Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 78,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 545,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 37,697,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $13,915,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 47.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,552 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Orla Mining by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 1,323,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

