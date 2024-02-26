Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.15.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 3.5 %

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

TSE OR opened at C$19.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.17. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$24.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

