Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $45.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 3,630.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,216,000 after buying an additional 867,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ovintiv

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.