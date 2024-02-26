PAAL AI (PAAL) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $297.57 million and $3.72 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,669,392 tokens. PAAL AI’s official website is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 795,669,392 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.34580295 USD and is down -7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,410,419.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

