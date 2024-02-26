Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTVE. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

