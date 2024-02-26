Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.69.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PTVE. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
Shares of PTVE stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.53.
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.
