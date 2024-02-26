Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,426 shares of company stock valued at $52,195,271. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $292.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.