Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 52-Week High at $319.50

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 319.50 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.33), with a volume of 1856697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.72 ($0.32).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.32) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
In other Pantheon Resources news, insider David Hobbs purchased 980,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £205,895.55 ($259,248.99). 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.
