PAR Technology (PAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.02. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. Benchmark started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $167,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares in the company, valued at $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,808,000 after acquiring an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after buying an additional 225,473 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after buying an additional 991,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,061,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

