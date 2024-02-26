Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 327 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in RB Global were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in RB Global during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in RB Global in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $76.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

