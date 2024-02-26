Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 1,043 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 599,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DD opened at $69.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

