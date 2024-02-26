Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $179,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,182 shares of company stock valued at $14,595,779 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SPSC opened at $184.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.98. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.52 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 0.82.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.