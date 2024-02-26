Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $246,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $438.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.82 and a 200-day moving average of $404.90.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

