Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,451,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after buying an additional 715,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.95 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.