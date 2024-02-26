Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 97 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,404,000 after buying an additional 7,271,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.84 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average of $157.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $389.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

