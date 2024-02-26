Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Five Below were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Five Below Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $193.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.30. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

