Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $208.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.82 and its 200-day moving average is $170.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total transaction of $69,075.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,672 shares of company stock worth $4,893,771. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

