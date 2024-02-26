Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth $215,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 260,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,812,000 after buying an additional 46,399 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

PDCO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 273,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,069. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

