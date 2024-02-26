Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

PDCO stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.