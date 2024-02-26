PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 63,068 Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,068 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in AltC Acquisition were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,159,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Stock Down 0.8 %

AltC Acquisition stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.