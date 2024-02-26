Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.79.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$0.33 on Monday, hitting C$46.51. 409,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total transaction of C$231,192.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

