Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Purchased by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,724 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Peoples Bancorp worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,471,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 56.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 374,144 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth $5,383,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth $5,287,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 117,756 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,243.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,598. The firm has a market cap of $995.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

