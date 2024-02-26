Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of PFIS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.42. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,527. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

