Perrigo (PRGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Perrigo to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after buying an additional 2,486,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 1,021,709 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $24,684,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 935,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after buying an additional 563,668 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

