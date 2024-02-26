Peter Tallman Purchases 192,000 Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) Stock

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) Director Peter Tallman acquired 192,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00.
Peter Tallman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 15th, Peter Tallman acquired 100,000 shares of Klondike Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$8,000.00.
Klondike Gold Price Performance
Shares of Klondike Gold stock remained flat at C$0.08 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.94. Klondike Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.
Klondike Gold Company Profile
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on its 100% owned Klondike District Gold Project located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
