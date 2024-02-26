Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

PDM stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $760.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

