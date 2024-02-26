Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %
PDM stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $760.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Piedmont Office Realty Trust
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.