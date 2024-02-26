Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

PDM stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $760.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

