Piper Sandler Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $142.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.01.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

