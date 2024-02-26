Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $39.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COLL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ COLL opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $132,365.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,474.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,433 shares of company stock worth $1,328,798 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 273,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.