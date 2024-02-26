PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Holdings Lifted by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,980 shares during the period. PlayAGS accounts for about 1.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of PlayAGS worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Price Performance

AGS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 25,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,327. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a market cap of $365.04 million, a P/E ratio of 133.57 and a beta of 2.41. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

