Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $3.01

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $2.92. Plug Power shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 8,896,317 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Plug Power Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $248,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

