Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $407.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $370.00 to $407.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

POOL stock opened at $387.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $406.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

